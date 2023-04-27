Infertility Awareness Week: B.C. lags behind most of Canada for treatment funding

Infertility is a widespread issue, impacting nearly 18 per cent of the world's population.

Despite that, in British Columbia, procedures to treat the medical condition are not covered.

B.C.’s health minister says it’s an important issue, but it comes down to costs.

However, other provinces have found room in their budgets, offering various forms of financial relief to those who need it.

“It's very frustrating that we had to drain our savings account in order to have him,” said Melissa Mancin, a mother from Maple Ridge, as she held her four-month-old son.

It took Mancin and her husband several years and tens of thousands of dollars to conceive their son through in vitro fertilization treatments.

British Columbians with infertility, like Mancin, say they are currently being left behind by a two-tier health-care system.

“We need an IVF program like Ontario," said Laura Spencer, a fertility coach in Vancouver.

"We deserve that we have the right to the treatment that's appropriate for our medical condition and that's infertility."

Spencer also struggled to have a baby due to B.C.’s confusing and expensive system for reproductive health.

She now offers guidance for those wishing to pursue treatment.

Laura Spencer struggled with infertility and felt B.C.'s confusing and expensive system made the process even harder. (Laura Spencer)

PLAYING POLITICS WITH REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH

Seven provinces offer various forms of financial aid for treatment, but B.C. is not one of them.

“I know it's important to many people who want to have children and want to go through that process," said B.C. Minister of Health Adrian Dix.

"It's an issue. I don't reject that and that we don't have it yet. But that doesn't mean we're not looking at it."

Dix said the NDP government’s focus has been on new services for mental health and addictions.

He also noted the province’s new program offering free prescription birth control that began at the start of the month, the first of its kind in Canada.

“You have to, when you're developing new programs, look at, obviously, issues of cost, but those are important questions," he said. "The issue of need, which I think is understood, and also the capacity of the system. So you have to look at all those things. “

Dix was critical of the then-B.C.-Liberals for their slow response on the issue when they were in power.

“It makes sense from a financial perspective and it makes sense for the health of women and babies,” Dix told CTV News back in 2010, when asked about funding for reproductive treatments.

At that time, Kevin Falcon – who is now the leader of the opposition, recently renamed BC United – was the minister of health.

He was also asked about his stance on public funding for the issue.

“The vast majority of the provinces don't cover it. There's a couple of good reasons. One, it's very expensive. They are eight-to-10 grand per cycle. There's typically at least three cycles required,” said Falcon in 2010.

“The success rate can be very low; it diminishes over age 35,” he added.

At the time, Dix said Falcon wasn’t “reading the evidence.”

Last year, however, Falcon changed his tune.

In May 2022, he began advocating for the provincial government to pay for one IVF treatment cycle per patient.

Falcon called for a program that would be fully available to individuals and families earning up to an annual combined income of $150,000.

“I just cannot think of anything else where a little bit of government money could actually make a big difference in the lives of so many couples across British Columbia,” Falcon told CTV News in a recent interview.

He said he was frustrated that there has been no movement on the issue since.

“I see so many resources, frankly, being squandered and all kinds of other spending across the province that will get very negligible improvements in what they're spending the money on,” said Falcon.

The politics surrounding reproductive health are only further overshadowing the needs of those who already feel like they’ve been left in the dark.

WHAT OTHER PROVINCES OFFER FOR INFERTILITY TREATMENT FUNDING

B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and the territories are the only jurisdictions in Canada that do not cover the cost of procedures.

The regions represent about 30 per cent of Canada's population.

Advocates have been calling for B.C. to adopt a similar system to that of Ontario or Quebec.

“We can tie it to income. There's so many different models, and we deserve that,” said Spencer.

Manitoba

Manitoba offers a tax credit worth 40 per cent of the cost of treatments up to $20,000, with a maximum refund of $8,000. There are no limits on the number of treatments.

New Brunswick

New Brunswick offers a one-time grant that’s equal to 50 per cent of costs for procedures and medication. It has a lifetime maximum of $5,000.

Newfoundland & Labrador

Newfoundland & Labrador has a subsidy program that provides funding to patients who need to travel out of province for treatment. It offers $5,000 per IVF cycle and medication, for a maximum of three cycles throughout a patient's lifetime.

Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia offers a rebate equal to 40 per cent of the cost of treatments or surrogacy-related medical expenses up to $20,000, with a maximum refund of $8,000. There are no limits on the number of treatments.

Ontario

Ontario funds one IVF cycle or one egg freezing for women up to age 42. There is no limit on age or the number of treatment cycles for IUI. The province does not cover the cost of medications.

Prince Edward Island

Prince Edward Island offers a rebate between $5,000 and $10,000 annually for IVF and/or IUI. That includes medication and is based on family income. Up to three treatments per lifetime are covered.

Quebec

Quebec funds one IVF cycle for women up to age 41. It also pays for medications as well as freezing and storage of extra embryos for a year.

It costs Manitoba about $2.5 million a year to offer its tax credit. Ontario and Quebec spend $50 million annually.

Mancin is a part of several support groups online with parents from across the country.

“I see all these other girls getting refunded cycles. Even one round would be enough, right? So to have them all qualify and get it, I'm so happy for them, but it's very frustrating,” said Mancin.

Because the matter is out of her hands, all she can do is keep advocating in British Columbia and hope the province finally takes action.