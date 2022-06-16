Infant, 2 adults killed in 2nd fatal crash in a row on B.C. highway

Three people died in a crash north of Kamloops a short time after the highway reopened following another deadly collision.

Two adults and a baby died in the crash on Highway 5 Thursday morning, B.C. Highway Patrol officers told CTV News in an email.

The crash was reported near Vinsulla at about 11 a.m., and reportedly involved a transport truck. The cause is unknown, BCHP said.

Police warned drivers that the highway is closed in both directions and will be for some time. They should expect lengthy delays in the area, officers said.

It's the second fatal crash on Highway 5 in less than 24 hours. The highway was closed overnight near Barriere as officials investigated a head-on collision that left one person dead.

It had only been open about an hour when the second fatal crash occurred.