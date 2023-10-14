Indigenous leaders outraged after fraudulent social worker granted day parole

B.C. Indigenous leaders say they were outraged to learn that a man who stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from vulnerable foster children had been granted day parole.

Robert Riley Saunders pleaded guilty in 2021 to charges including fraud over $5,000, breach of trust and forgery. He was sentenced last year.

The charges stemmed from a scheme in which Saunders was accused of moving foster children away from stable homes so they would become eligible for financial benefits from his employer, the provincial Ministry of Children and Family Development.

Most of the children in care in B.C. are Indigenous, and Hugh Braker of the First Nations Summit Political Executive told CTV News First Nations leaders wanted a harsher sentence for Saunders.

"We had objected, originally, last year, when Mr. Saunders was sentenced to five years," Braker said. "We thought that was too low. And now he gets released on day parole after only 14 months? We just – we can't fathom it. We don't understand it."

He said the First Nations Leadership Council – an umbrella organization that includes representatives from the First Nations Summit, the BC Assembly of First Nations and the Union of BC Indian Chiefs – advocated for a sentence in the eight-to-10-year range.

"Don't forget that Mr. Saunders stole $460,000 from vulnerable Indigenous youth," Braker said. "These were children that were taken out of their family home. They were in crisis. They were vulnerable."

Saunders was also found to have faked his qualifications to get a job as a social worker.

Prior to sentencing, the provincial government settled a class-action lawsuit with more than 100 people who said they were victims of Saunders, paying them a base amount of $25,000.

CTV News requested a copy of the day parole decision from the Parole Board of Canada Friday, but did not receive a response.

The FNLC condemned the parole board's decision in a statement and called for it to be reversed.

"We thought the parole decision by the national parole board was an insult," Braker said. "We were outraged by it and very angered by it. That's a sentiment that's shared by the entire First Nations Leadership Council. We were just appalled at the decision."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kevin Charach