VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Indigenous Justice Centres in B.C. expand culturally safe support: Eby

    Premier David Eby speaks at an announcement about the Indigenous Justice Centre in Chilliwack on Monday, June 12. Premier David Eby speaks at an announcement about the Indigenous Justice Centre in Chilliwack on Monday, June 12.

    Premier David Eby says the establishment of five new Indigenous Justice Centres over the past year will help make the justice system in British Columbia work better for Indigenous people.

    Eby says the expansion of the Indigenous-led centres will connect more people with culturally safe legal supports and services.

    He says the province is working with the First Nations Justice Council to build safer communities and help change lives.

    Eby told a news conference at the new Vancouver centre that B.C. must do things differently to break a cycle in which Indigenous people comprise five per cent of the population but about 30 per cent of people incarcerated.

    B.C. now has nine Indigenous Justice Centres, with the latest facilities opening in Vancouver, Victoria, Nanaimo, Surrey and Kelowna.

    Centres were already in operation at Chilliwack, Prince Rupert, Prince George and Merritt, while a virtual justice centre also serves the province.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    1936-2024

    1936-2024 Former NDP leader Ed Broadbent dead at 87

    Former federal NDP leader and founder of the Broadbent Institute Ed Broadbent has died, at the age of 87. 'Our country has lost a fierce champion for ordinary Canadians, an intellectual who strongly believed in building a good society,' said the Broadbent Institute in a statement announcing his death.

    The world's most powerful passports for 2024

    In a big shakeup of a quarterly ranking of the world’s most powerful passports, an unprecedented six countries are tied in the top spot for the hottest travel documents for 2024.

    opinion

    opinion How do you solve a problem like Prince Andrew?

    We recently saw Prince Andrew attend Christmas Day service with the rest of the Royal Family, and it seemed as if a campaign was underway to rehabilitate his public image. But with the unsealing of the final batch of Epstein documents, royal commentator Afua Hagan writes there's no turning back now for Andrew, or King Charles III, who's under increased pressure to do something about his disgraced brother.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News