Indigenous communities could manage own child welfare systems under B.C. proposal

The B.C. government is preparing to remove barriers blocking Indigenous communities from managing their own child welfare systems – a change that's being applauded as an overdue break with one of the lasting structures of colonialism.

Proposed amendments to child welfare legislation would make B.C. the first province in Canada to legally recognize the right of Indigenous governments to provide those services in their communities, officials said Wednesday.

"We need to pass legislation to get those barriers out of the way, and to be supportive of nations exercising their jurisdiction because we know nations want their children to be cared for in a way that reflects their culture and customs and teaching," said Mitzi Dean, B.C.'s minister of children and family development.

Advocates have long compared Canada's foster care system to the country's shuttered residential schools, in that it has, in many thousands of cases, separated Indigenous children from their communities and cultures.

"The forced removal of children for generations, through residential schools and child-welfare system has been a deep source of pain and injustice. Today, that era comes to an end in British Columbia," Regional Chief Terry Teegee of the B.C. Assembly of First Nations said in a statement.

The latest census data from 2021 shows Indigenous children made up nearly 54 per cent of those under the age of 14 in foster care, despite representing just 7.7 per cent of children in that age group – a disparity that has been described as a humanitarian crisis.

The federal government brought in legislation aimed at promoting preventative care and keeping Indigenous children with their families and communities in 2020, but B.C. officials said it has taken time for them to catch up.

The amendments announced Wednesday would support Indigenous governing bodies that want to create their own models for children and family services, and give the ability to exercise jurisdiction to both treaty and non-treaty First Nations.

Four such bodies are in the process of finalizing agreements with the provincial and federal governments to take over child welfare services so far – the Cowichan Tribes, Sts’ailes First Nations, Splatsin First Nations, and Gwa’sala-Nakwaxda’xw Nations – though officials said there are 32 Indigenous groups comprising 81 First Nations that have received funding to help them move towards that goal.

Splatsin First Nation Coun. Theresa William said there are some concerns over how fast the B.C. changes were made, but she is hopeful they will have a positive impact.

"We'll have to wait and see whether these amendments truly begin a relationship between the province and Splatsin, where barriers will be removed as we exercise our jurisdiction under our bylaw," she said.

B.C.'s amendments would also see the establishment of a new Indigenous child welfare director at the Ministry of Children and Family Development, and allow for information sharing and consent agreements between the province and Indigenous governments.

With files from The Canadian Press