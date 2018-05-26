

Trans Mountain pipeline expansion supporters rallied in several B.C. communities Saturday ahead of Kinder Morgan's May 31 deadline to decide if it will go ahead with its $7.4 billion project.

More than 100 people took part in the Langley demonstration that was organized by a non-profit group of business people to show support for the resource sector.

"We have a lot of people that depend on the jobs, and depend on the industry," said Willy Neufeld, who sells to those working in the oil and gas sector. "It's necessary to have our voices heard as well.

Among those lending their voices of support to the pipeline was the chief of the Cheam First Nation Ernie Crey. The pipeline would go through his band's traditional territory, and he supports it.

"The new pipe will be built to the highest standards so that falls on the plus side for environmental protection," he said. "It amounts to one tanker per day under tug boat escort into the shipping lanes."

He also said that if the expansion project doesn't go ahead his band stands to lose millions, and so would other bands along the pipeline route.

"We'll take what we earn from the construction of that pipeline and we'll drive those funds back into our communities in enterprises and businesses that will guarantee employment for our young community members," he said.

Others at the rally work in the industry, like Jackie Lilley from Chilliwack who is a pipeline inspector. She thinks going ahead with the project to twin the existing pipeline would be best for Canada's economy.

"I'm not saying the risk isn't there. I'm saying it's very minimal because of the precautions they take," she said. "That's what I see. I see it all the time."

Tamara Jansen, a rally organizer, thinks the resource sector has been “demonized” for too long.

“The guys that are out there are the ones that keep us warm in the winter,” she said. “Resources are the thing that make Canada great and we need to be the most thankful to these guys.”

Rick Peterson, the founder of Suits and Boots and who provided space for the rally, thinks the project should go ahead because it’s already received the federal and provincial stamps of approval.

"If the Trans Mountain pipeline [expansion] does not go through because of delays, what does that send as a message to investors … looking at Canada as a place for an energy project?" he said.

Many anti-pipeline rallies have also been taking place over the past few months, drawing hundreds in Vancouver where opposition is strong because of fears of a spill once bitumen is loaded onto tankers in the Burrard Inlet.

The pro-pipeline rallies come days before the May 31 deadline set by Kinder Morgan to decide whether to go ahead with its project in the face of strong opposition in B.C.

