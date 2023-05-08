Indecent act suspect, 56-year-old Abbotsford man, arrested and charged: police

A 56-year-old Abbotsford resident has been arrested after police say he was caught exposing himself to individuals in Elwood Park last week.

Richard Renning has been charged with committing an indecent act in a public place and will remain in custody until his next court appearance, according to the Abbotsford Police Department.

In a statement issued Monday, police say Renning was arrested on May 3 after a “female caller” reported a man was exposing himself in the park around 9: 36 a.m.

According to the AbbyPd, officers were immediately dispatched to Elwood Park, located the suspect in the bushes and observed him performing another indecent act.

“The suspect observed the arriving officers and attempted to flee on foot, but was intercepted by an officer and arrested,” the statement reads.

An investigation has been launched to determine whether Renning is connected to other previously reported indecent acts.

Anyone with information regarding the most recent incident in Elwood Park, or other indecent acts in the city, is asked to call the AbbyPD General Investigative Section Information line at 604-864-4702.

The file number for this case is 2023-19700.