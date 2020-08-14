VANCOUVER -- It's not every day you come across a whale, let alone a whole pod of them. But for Darcy Hampton, it was a case of being in the right place at the right time.

The Port Clements resident is lucky enough to cross "close encounter with orcas" off his bucket list after he got some surprise visitors just off the coast of Haida Gwaii Thursday morning.

Hampton was suddenly greeted by the whales while standing on a dock at Collison Point, which is an approximately 20-minute boat ride from Port Clements.

He was able to capture the special moment on video, which shows one particularly curious orca getting up close and personal as it swims right by the dock.

Hampton shared the video on Facebook, where it has already garnered hundreds of views.