Increased oversight for B.C. jail guards coming with Police Act amendments

B.C.’s police watchdog could soon have the power to investigate jail guards involved in incidents where someone dies or is seriously harmed and to forward reports for consideration of criminal charges in these cases.

Legislation to amend the Police Act would give the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. jurisdiction over guards who are not sworn officers, thereby subjecting them to the same level of independent oversight.

The IIO’s chief civilian director described the proposed change as a significant one when it was announced Thursday.

“Up until now, the role a jail guard may have played in the serious harm or death of a person was investigated by police agencies. Moving this responsibility to the IIO enhances the appearance of independence in these important investigations,” Ronald J. MacDonald wrote in a statement.

“Given the over-representation of Indigenous and other equity-owed groups in the justice system, this change, in addition to continued work in partnerships with community leadership, will help to contribute to improved treatment and outcomes for all equity-owed groups in B.C.”

Communities in B.C. with populations of more than 5,000 are required to have detention facilities, which are run by municipal staff.

In places with municipal police forces, complaints about misconduct can be investigated by the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner. Professional discipline can be imposed but the OPCC can not ask the Crown to consider criminal charges.

In communities that are policed by the RCMP, there is no independent agency that investigates allegations of misconduct. The Civilian Review and Complaints Commission only fields and investigates complaints about officers.

In 2022, B.C. Ombudsperson Jay Chalke issued a statement in response to an IIO report that found a municipal jail guard in Prince George may have committed a criminal offence by failing to provide medical care to a man who was in custody.

The IIO found that the man, whose hip was broken when he was being arrested, was left “screaming in agony for hours.” MacDonald's report on that case says a civilian witness said the man screamed in pain all night but when he asked the female guard for care, he was told it wasn't her problem.

His report says they found evidence the guard's attitude toward prisoners was motivated by revenge of some sort, and her failure to provide care could be considered torture under the Criminal Code.

MacDonald passed the results of the investigation onto RCMP, but a subsequent police investigation was completed and no criminal charges against the guard were recommended.

The inability of the IIO to forward a report to Crown counsel in that case, Chalke said, was a stark example of the “urgent need” for more oversight of jail guards – something he said he had repeatedly raised with the Public Safety Minister.

“Too many years have passed with no significant movement on this issue. In light of the IIO’s recent report, I am reiterating the urgent need for action on this matter. No person should be in custody without recourse to independent oversight,” Chalke said.

In his statement, he also provided two other examples of complaints his office has been made aware of where those alleging misconduct had no recourse.

First, he says a young woman who was menstruating was denied period products and a shower. Second, he says a male guard tried to subject an immigrant woman who was a victim of domestic violence to a strip search.

"These serious allegations were not investigated because there is no independent body able to investigate them," he wrote.

The legislation introduced Thursday is part of the province’s ongoing work to reform the Police Act.

With files from The Canadian Press