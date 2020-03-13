VANCOUVER -- As school children in Metro Vancouver head into spring break, parents may be wondering what to do with their kids in the time of COVID-19.

Many parents have cancelled spring break trips because of the risk of getting COVID-19, and because health officials are asking anyone who return from trips outside of Canada to stay home for a 14-day period.

But B.C.’s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said British Columbians can continue to do many activities safely.

"We're not talking about shutting down society here,” Henry said during a Friday press conference. “It's still very safe today in B.C. - all across B.C. - to go out, to go shopping, to go to restaurants."

Outdoor activities, in particular, are good to continue, the provincial health officer said, noting that the virus is not airborne.

"Go outside and play with your family," Henry said. "Go up to our ski hills. Go up to Whistler. Go out and experience what we have here in British Columbia right now."

While the City of Toronto announced Friday that recreation centres, pools, city hall and most other city facilities will close because of COVID-19, that’s not the case in Vancouver. And while the Royal Ontario Museum will close until April 5, museums in Vancouver so far remain open, including Science World.

In the City of Vancouver, libraries, community centres, pools and skating rinks remain open – although the park board is limiting attendance to its two largest pools, Killarney and Hillcrest, to 250 people at a time.

Spring break camps are also business as usual. Camps run out of Vancouver community centres will go ahead as planned, but the general manager of the park board, Malcolm Bromley, said staff will have an “action plan” in place in case the situation changes and the camps need to be cancelled.

In that case, parents will be able to get a full refund, Bromley said.

When it comes to why Toronto and Vancouver have taken such different approaches, Vancouver communications staff said the city is “in close contact with public health officials and are following their advice. At this time, Vancouver Coastal Health indicates that the risk in our City is still low. The situation globally and in BC is changing very rapidly and City staff are actively planning to deal with potential future changes in how we provide services. The City of Vancouver will adjust the response based upon VHC and the province’s recommendations.”

YMCA, which runs spring break daycamps across Metro Vancouver, also said camps will go on as planned. But the YMCA will be screening families at all of its daycares and spring break camps, asking them to complete a health waiver every day their child comes to camp or the daycare. The waiver will ask whether or not the child or anyone else in the family has symptoms or has travelled in the past 14 days.

YMCA child care staff will also ask for permission to take the temperature of children attending every day. If anyone has symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever and cough, they will be sent home.

The YMCA has also cancelled all of its swim lessons and has limited fitness classes by 40 per cent so that participants can have increased social distance.

On Thursday, B.C. health officials said all events with more than 250 people should be cancelled, and that’s led to the cancellation of many events if there will be more than 250 people in attendance.

In a statement, Canadian movie theatre chain Cineplex said that it is cleaning its theatres more often and will limit attendance “in all 1,693 theatre auditoriums across Canada to allow for social-distancing.”

Cineplex also said that “we are providing our guests with the choice to sit where they feel most comfortable and safe from social-distancing perspective.”

As Henry encouraged, families might also want to spend spring break doing outdoor activities, like hiking or gardening (Bromley confirmed that all Vancouver parks bathrooms will remain open). Environment Canada is forecasting sun and warming temperatures for the week ahead.

On Friday, Henry announced that the province has 11 new cases of the novel coronavirus, including a cluster at Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver. The new cases bring the total number of B.C. cases of the illness to 64.