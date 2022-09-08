In pictures: Queen Elizabeth II's last visit to B.C.

Throughout her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II visited B.C. on numerous occasions, participating in local events and touring different regions in the province.

Her first visit was in 1951, when she was still Duchess of Edinburgh. She and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, arrived by train in Vancouver and visited Victoria and Nanaimo. Her first visit as Queen was in 1959.

Queen Elizabeth II's most recent visit to B.C. was in 2002. Photos of the royal tour saved by the Province of B.C. show highlights from the 12-day stay, which was in celebration of the Queen's Golden Jubilee.

2002 VISIT, IN PICTURES

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are welcomed by then-premier Gordon Campbell. (Province of BC)

Queen Elizabeth speaks with then-premier Gordon Campbell at the University of British Columbia. (Province of BC)

The Queen speaks to members of the public in B.C. (Province of BC)

The Queen unveils a new stained glass window in the Hall of Honour that was designed to celebrate her Golden Jubilee. (Province of BC)

A stained glass window in the Hall of Honour that was designed to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Golden Jubilee. (Province of BC)

Queen Elizabeth dropped the ceremonial puck at the start of an exhibition hockey game at GM Place, Vancouver. (Province of BC)

"British Columbians are deeply saddened by the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen will be remembered for her full-hearted service to her people, and her steadfast commitment to her duties as the sovereign and head of the Commonwealth," Premier John Horgan said in a statement Thursday, after the Queen's death was announced.

"The Queen held a special place in her heart for British Columbia. We were honoured to host the Queen seven times, six as reigning monarch. With each visit, the Queen brought British Columbians together in common purpose."