In-person Run for the Cure a sign of hope, but cancer screening delays cause worry

Thousands made their way through the streets of Vancouver Sunday morning for the annual Run for the Cure — a key fundraiser for breast cancer research.

“It is the single largest volunteer-led event in support of the breast cancer cause,” said Elizabeth Garvie, the event's co-director.

“It is so nice to be back in person after two years of having a virtual event, and we’re blown away by the support.”

Despite recently undergoing her first round of chemotherapy treatment, Jennifer Laing walked the 5K route with her family, refusing to sit this one out.

“I have access to treatments now that give me a much better prognosis,” said Laing. “That wouldn’t be possible without research.”

For breast cancer survivor and firefighter Jenn Dawkins, it’s a day of reflection and celebration.

“I have managed to recover incredibly and I’m back at work,” said Dawkins, joined by more than 30 female firefighters from around the province.

But Dawkins, and other survivors CTV News spoke with, say the province’s health-care system needs a better approach to early detection.

“It’s a terrible system right now. The medical system is definitely struggling,” said Dawkins. “In fact, I had my own battles trying to get he appropriate testing I was supposed to get.”

Another survivor says she anxiously waited months for testing she says is vital for detection.

“I’m scheduled for a mammogram every year and I make sure that I do that, but I’m also supposed to be getting an ultrasound done six months after my annual mammogram,” said Shelly Scott, who has been cancer-free for five years.

“And that’s not happening. And I’ve had to fight for it to get it done.”

CTV News recently reported on a 69-year-old who waited months for a biopsy to determine if she had breast cancer. According to the BC Radiological Society, she’s one of thousands of patients waiting for medical imaging in this province.

Organizers say Sunday's event raised more than $680,000 for the Canadian Cancer Society.