There will be one place where you can get your hands on a juicy In-N-Out Burger in the Lower Mainland next month, and it's happening for one day only.

The American chain will be dishing out its famous burgers at an annual show and shine hosted by the Langley Good Times Cruise-In Society.

If the pop-up event is like the ones in years past, a Double-Double meal will be available, which includes a burger, fries and pop.

That means items on its not-so-secret menu will be unavailable, like animal-style or protein-style toppings.

The pop-up event is taking place on Saturday, Sept. 7 in downtown Aldergrove.

To accommodate for the crowds and vintage cars, Fraser Highway from 264th to 272nd Street will be shut down.

In-N-Out will be stationed in front of Re/Max Aldercentre Realty at 26641 Fraser Highway.

The Cruise-In will support the Langley Community Support Groups Society and Valley Therapeutic Equestrian Association.