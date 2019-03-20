

CTV Vancouver





Okanagan Mounties say they're investigating after finding an improvised grenade near a Dairy Queen in Armstrong.

Front line officers arrived on scene around 9 p.m. Tuesday evening, clearing the area near the restaurant before the RCMP's explosive disposal unit arrived.

Meanwhile, Smith Drive was closed until Wednesday morning while the explosive disposal unit disabled the grenade.

The police said they do not yet know when nor why the explosive was left near the Dairy Queen.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.