

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





Mounties in Surrey are investigating after an apparent explosive device was found in a neighbourhood in the north of the city Sunday morning.

Surrey RCMP were called to the intersection of McBride Drive and Grosvenor Road shortly after 5 a.m. to assist the Surrey Fire Department, which was working to extinguish a small fire in the area.

Fire crews had located what was believed to be "an improvised explosive device" near a vehicle parked at the scene, police said.

"Out of an abundance of caution, a small area and number of residences were evacuated," said Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, senior media relations officer for B.C. RCMP, in an email to CTV News Vancouver.

The RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit was called to the site and safely disposed of the device, Shoihet said.