VANCOUVER -- Many people opt to do home renovations that improve home performance.

Doing work that enhances performance or mitigates problems on a building exterior is a great time to do aesthetic design upgrades.

Anton Van Dyk recommends before moving a project forward, homeowners should have a drive around different neighbourhoods. This allows building and home owners to decide the type of architecture that is preferred.

Van Dyk shared that architects are very good at doing architectural renderings and drawings. If done early enough this provides a strong visual to see the possible outcome of a renovation.

Doing this at the outset allows the project to be designed to accomodate home performance and curb appeal.

Some of the most common upgrades when doing a building envelope renovation include modern cladding systems and balconies.

