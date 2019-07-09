

CTV News Vancouver





A Tesla driver who died in a fatal crash in Coquitlam earlier this year was travelling at more than 150 km/h in a 60 km/h zone, Mounties say.

In a statement issued nearly four months after the March 18 crash, RCMP said it appeared speed and impairment were behind the crash that killed the driver, not mechanical failure.

The driver, who has not been identified, had more than three times the legal amount of alcohol in his system, investigators said.

His Tesla was also travelling at a speed of more than 150 km/h in a 60 km/h zone when it struck a traffic pole on the Lougheed Highway in March.