Impaired dump truck driver 'driving erratically' near Massey Tunnel facing charges: BCHP

A B.C. dump truck driver is facing multiple charges after being caught "driving erratically" in and around the Massey Tunnel while under the influence last month.

Quebec school districts are improperly handling teacher misconduct cases: report

Quebec's education minister says it doesn't make sense that a teacher can commit sexual misconduct and then be transferred without consequences to another school district. Bernard Drainville made his comments Friday in reaction to a report that identified numerous shortcomings in how misconduct cases against teachers are treated within the school network.

