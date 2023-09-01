Impaired dump truck driver 'driving erratically' near Massey Tunnel facing charges: BCHP

A B.C. dump truck driver is facing multiple charges after being caught "driving erratically" in and around the Massey Tunnel while under the influence last month.

Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol say they received a report of the dump truck travelling southbound on Highway 99 heading toward the tunnel in Richmond at approximately 3 p.m. on Aug. 23.

"Officers were able to intercept the dump truck as it exited the tunnel," Mounties said in a news release Thursday. "Subsequent investigation determined that the driver, identified as a man in his 30s from Surrey, was impaired by a drug."

BCHP say the man was charged with "multiple infractions" under the BC Motor Vehicle Act and his licence was suspended for 24 hours. The dump truck was also impounded.

"We offer our sincere thanks to those motorists who called in to report this incident," said Staff Sgt. Quentin Frewing in the release. "It enabled our dispatchers and officers to quickly respond and stop this driving behaviour before it could result in any injury or property damage."

Mounties say they stepped up enforcement of impaired driving in B.C. during the summer months and plan to continue this increased enforcement moving into the fall.