Impaired driving suspect fled scene, left injured woman behind in Aldergrove: RCMP

An allegedly impaired driver crashed into a community policing office in the Fraser Valley and fled the scene, leaving an injured woman in the vehicle, according to authorities.

The Langley RCMP, in a media release, say they were called to the scene at the Aldergrove Community Policing office around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, where they found several bystanders assisting a female passenger.

"Witnesses at the scene advised the driver had left the collision scene on foot. The driver was located a short distance away and arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle," the news release from the detachment says.

The woman was taken to hospital by paramedics while the man who allegedly fled was taken into custody.

A stretch of Fraser Highway between Abbotsford and Aldergrove was closed overnight for the investigation, which has determined that the "incident" may have "begun further east" police say, without providing further details about what may have unfolded leading up to the crash.

Witnesses and anyone who has dashcam or surveillance video are urged to call 604 532-3200.