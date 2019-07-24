

CTV News Vancouver





Vancouver police dished out 44 licence suspensions during a single weekend as part of an impaired driving enforcement blitz – and they're warning the public the crackdown will continue all summer.

Officers administered more than 350 roadside drug and alcohol tests last weekend, nabbing 44 suspected impaired drivers and impounding 35 vehicles.

Const. Steve Addison cautioned other motorists they could be stopped "at any time, in any place" as the road blocks continue throughout the rest of the summer.

"There is no excuse to drive drunk or stoned. If you try to get away with it, chances are you’ll get caught," Addison said in a news release.

"We encourage people to go out, have fun, and enjoy everything this amazing city has to offer … But if your plans involve alcohol or drugs, arrange for a designated driver, call a cab, or jump on transit."

An average of 68 people die every year in B.C. in crashes involving drug or alcohol impairment.

According to ICBC statistics, more than half of collisions where impairment is a factor happen from Friday to Sunday, and nearly 40 per cent happen between the hours of 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

About 70 per cent of the drivers are male, and a disproportionate number are between the ages of 16 and 25.

Police urged anyone who suspects a driver is impaired to call 911 immediately.