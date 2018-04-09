

CTV Vancouver





A man in his 20s is facing several charges nearly two years after two people died in a crash in Surrey.

Two men were killed and three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash just after midnight on May 22, 2016.

Following a lengthy investigation into the cause of the crash, Mounties announced Monday that charges have been approved against one of the drivers involved.

Syed Munim Ahmed, a 28-year-old man from Surrey, has been charged with six offences relating to impaired driving causing death or injury, and three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death or injury.

"The alleged actions of one individual have had an enormous impact on the lives of everyone involved in this collision," Insp. Shawna Baher said in a statement.

Mounties said they're hopeful those involved will find closure in the upcoming court process.