Impaired driver crashes through fence into Abbotsford backyard, police say

Police in Abbotsford say they stopped seven people for impaired driving in a span of six hours Friday night, though one of the seven was only arrested after crashing through a fence and into a backyard.

The Abbotsford Police Department shared a photo of the wreckage on its social media accounts Saturday morning, stressing that the homeowners were not injured in the incident.

"The driver is facing criminal charges," the department wrote in its posts. "PLEASE plan a safe ride home."

Last evening AbbyPD took seven impaired drivers off the road in 6 hours. One of the files involved a 33 year-old-man who crashed through a fence and into a residential backyard. The homeowners were not injured. The driver is facing criminal charges. PLEASE plan a safe ride home pic.twitter.com/NB2XrWi6g7 — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) November 26, 2022

The holiday season is "the busiest time of year on most social calendars," and the risk for impaired driving is high, according to Mothers Against Drunk Driving, which launched its annual Project Red Ribbon campaign in Vancouver this week.

The campaign hands out thousands of red ribbons and red ribbon car decals annually, with each one symbolizing the driver's commitment to never drive impaired.

"Impaired driving is the most prolific and stealthy serial killer in the history of our province," said MADD B.C. spokesperson Charlie Grahn at the launch event Thursday.