VANCOUVER -- An impaired man was caught driving two different vehicles within the span of about four hours, Surrey RCMP say.

Mounties say the man was first detained at the scene of a crash shortly before midnight on Monday.

An SUV and a sedan had collided near 16 Avenue and 168 Street, police said. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Mounties say the driver of the SUV appeared to be impaired, so he was taken into custody.

He was released with a driving prohibition, and brought home by police.

But about four hours after the first crash, Mounties were called to the scene of another.

It appeared a driver, believed to be impaired, had crashed into a fence post near 16 Avenue and King George Boulevard.

Officers said the driver in the second crash was recognized as the man who'd been arrested earlier.

He was again arrested for impaired driving, and given a further prohibition.

Mounties say charges haven't been approved in either crash, but a report will be filed to the B.C. Prosecution Service.