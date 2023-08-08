Impaired boating: RCMP arrest suspected drunk man after collision on Okanagan Lake

Mounties at the north end of Okanagan Lake say they arrested a man they believe was operating a boat while intoxicated this weekend.

The call came in around 4:15 a.m. on Saturday as a reported boat collision, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

The caller reported that their boat, which was moored on the water in front of a property in the 7800 block of Tronson Road, had been struck by another boat, according to police. The offending boat had then become caught on an anchor chain and was unable to move.

When front-line officers arrived in the area, they found a man operating a Jet Ski attempting to free the stuck boat from the chain, police said.

"Police believe the man operating the jet ski had also been operating the suspect boat at the time of the collision," Mounties said in their release.

"While speaking to the man on shore, investigators observed signs of alcohol intoxication and demanded a sample of breath from him, which he refused."

The suspect – a 21-year-old man from Regina – was arrested and taken to jail, police said, adding that he was released and now faces "potential criminal charges" related to the incident.

Three other people who were passengers in the boat at the time of the collision were unharmed, according to RCMP.

"Alcohol and boating don’t mix," said Const. Chris Terleski, in the release.

"We want to remind everyone that operating any vessel, including personal watercraft, under the influence of alcohol can result in impaired driving charges, or worse, serious injuries or fatalities."