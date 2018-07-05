

CTV Vancouver

BACIO ROSSO

Queen Elizabeth Park

November 2018

BacioRosso.com

Bacio Rosso is Moulin Rouge meets Cabaret meets Burlesque in Canada's first gourmet cabaret cirque.Taking place in Vancouver's Queen Elizabeth Park inside of a lush red velvet-lined antique Belgian Spiegeltent, the 3-hour show offers an intimate, fully immersive performance that combines cirque, comedy and cuisine.

CTV Morning Live is giving you the chance to win 4 tickets to experience Bacio Rosso -- Canada's First Gourmet Cabaret Cirque!

How to enter?

Make sure you Follow CTV Morning Live on Facebook. When you see the contest post, follow the instructions on how you could win. We'll announce the winner on social media once the contest ends!