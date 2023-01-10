Illegal trapping in North Vancouver park under investigation by BCCOS

Visitors to a North Vancouver park are being asked to keep dogs on their leashes and report suspicious activity amid an investigation into illegal trapping.

The BC Conservation Officer Service posted on social media Tuesday, providing few details about why they were called to Murdo Frazer Park in the District of North Vancouver.

"The BCCOS does not believe there are any public safety concerns at this time but would like to remind visitors that dogs must always be leashed in this park," the tweet said.

Anyone who has information or notices something suspicious is asked to report it by calling 1-877-952-7277.

Trapping in the province is regulated by the Wildlife Act, which sets out the parameters for licensing, lays out standards for trapping methods, and establishes requirements for reporting and inspection.

CTV News has requested more information on the North Vancouver investigation and this story will be updated when it is received.