VANCOUVER -- Police are using recent enforcement action to remind would-be riders to be wary of which ride-hailing service they use.

While some, including Uber and Lyft, are licensed to operate in Metro Vancouver, illegal companies are also operating in the area.

Some just don't have the proper licence, but some are unlicensed or even prohibited. Background checks may not have been completed on drivers, and their vehicles may not have been inspected, Mounties in Coquitlam said in an email to CTV News Wednesday.

The reminder comes two weeks after three drivers were ticketed by the RCMP detachment, bylaw officials and "provincial partner agencies."

The RCMP said three drivers of illegal ride-hailing vehicles were caught operating on March 3 at two locations in the city.

Each driver was charged with offences including operating without a permit, operating without an appropriate class licence and failure to display a valid safety certificate. Combined, these fines amount to $1,783 per driver.