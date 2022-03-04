Illegal drug dispensary posing as tattoo studio shut down after allegedly selling to teen: RCMP

An illegal drug dispensary in Burnaby, B.C., was shut down by the RCMP after a teen was allegedly able to make a purchase at the store.

Mounties said they were called in February by a "concerned community member" who reported that a teen allegedly bought cannabis from a store near Hastings Street and Beta Avenue.

According to police, even though the store had signs outside suggesting it was a tattoo studio, it was set up as a drug dispensary inside and was operating without a business licence.

When police executed a search warrant on the business last month, officers seized cannabis products, magic mushrooms and suspected MDMA.

"It is of particular concern to our officers and to the community that an underage teenager was allegedly able to purchase drugs from this location," said Cpl. Mike Kalanj in a news release.

"The purchase and use of illegal and unregulated drugs creates serious health and safety risks. This is particularly worrisome when youth are involved."

Mounties said the dispensary has been shut down. Those buying cannabis must be 19 or older to buy, use or possess non-medical cannabis in B.C. and it must be purchased from an authorized business.