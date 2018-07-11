

CTV Vancouver





Furniture giant IKEA is recalling a water dispenser for pets after two dogs reportedly got their heads stuck in it and suffocated to death.

"At IKEA, the safety and security of our products is our top priority, which is why we have decided to recall the LURVIG water dispenser," Petra Axdorff a business area manager for the company, said in a statement.

"We are deeply saddened by these events and know that pets are important and loved family members for many of our customers."

According to the company, there is a risk that dogs and cats can get their head stuck in the dome of the dispenser.

More than 7,700 units were sold in Canada between October 2017 and July 2018, but no incidents have been reported in the country.

IKEA said customers can return their LURVIG water dispenser to the returns and exchange department of any store or call customer service at 1-800-661-9807. Customers do not need to provide a receipt for the purchase in order to get a refund.