VANCOUVER - The province's police watch dog is looking for a key witness more than two weeks after a man was sent to hospital with burns after a police officer's stun gun caught fire when used on him.

On Oct. 6, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. said Vancouver police responded to a call about complaints of "a man who spat at a couple near Jack Poole Plaza and attempted to touch a number of women."

Officers caught up with the man on the seawall near Bute and Cordova streets, and there was some sort of altercation that lead to the use of a Taser, which caught fire. The IIO said the man was transported to Vancouver General Hospital with "first and second degree burns" following the incident.

Now, the IIO is hoping to speak to a woman they've identified as a "key witness." They say she may be able to provide valuable information in their investigation.

The woman is described as wearing a royal blue jacket and dark pants at the time. She had medium-sized brown and white dog on a leash and was seen next to a bench in Harbour Green Park during the incident.

The IIO investigates all interactions with police that result in serious harm or death whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

Investigators are asking this witness and anyone else who may have seen the incident or filmed it to contact them at 1-855-446-8477.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Allison Hurst