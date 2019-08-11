

B.C.'s police watchdog says it is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Maple Ridge.

The Independent Investigations Office confirmed on Twitter Sunday afternoon that it is investigating a shooting involving police in "Ridge Meadows."

The incident took place in Maple Ridge, at a home near the intersection of 124 Avenue and Colemore Street. A large police presence could be seen at the scene.

The IIO is a civilian oversight board tasked with investigating incidents involving police officers in British Columbia that result in death or serious injury.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.