IIO investigating police shooting in Maple Ridge
B.C.'s police watchdog says it is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Maple Ridge.
Published Sunday, August 11, 2019 4:27PM PDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 11, 2019 4:37PM PDT
The Independent Investigations Office confirmed on Twitter Sunday afternoon that it is investigating a shooting involving police in "Ridge Meadows."
The incident took place in Maple Ridge, at a home near the intersection of 124 Avenue and Colemore Street. A large police presence could be seen at the scene.
The IIO is a civilian oversight board tasked with investigating incidents involving police officers in British Columbia that result in death or serious injury.
