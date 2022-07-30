IIO investigating 'officer-involved shooting' in Downtown Eastside

A large police presence in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Saturday morning is connected to an "officer-involved shooting," the independent office tasked with investigating such cases has confirmed.

A spokesperson for the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. told CTV News the office has been called to the scene at Hastings and Columbia streets.

Few other details were available Saturday morning, though the IIO said more information would be released later in the day.

The Vancouver Police Department told CTV News via email that it was dealing with "an unfolding situation on Hastings Street," but could not provide any additional details, other than to say that there was "no public safety risk."

The IIO is called whenever a police incident in B.C. results in death or serious harm to a member of the public. The office investigates to determine whether police action or inaction contributed to the injury, and is called to all such events, regardless of whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing on the part of police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates