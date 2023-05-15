IIO investigating 'altercation' in Walmart parking lot that left man with serious injuries

The office that investigates police-involved incidents that injure members of the public is looking into the arrest of a man in Maple Ridge last week.

According to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C., the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the parking lot outside the Walmart at Haney Place Mall.

Plainclothes officers from the Ridge Meadows RCMP detachment were conducting "a joint operation to address theft and other related offences" when they encountered a male suspect and attempted to arrest him, the IIO said in a statement Monday.

"An altercation occurred between the officers and the male, whereby the suspect sustained serious injuries," the statement reads.

Police escorted the man back inside the Walmart and then to the detachment, where a medical assessment was done and he was taken to hospital for treatment, according to the IIO.

IIO investigators are tasked with reviewing all instances of death and serious harm that result from incidents involving police officers in B.C., regardless of whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing on the part of police.

The office is now asking anyone with information about the Maple Ridge incident or video of it to contact its witness line at 855-446-8477. Information can also be shared via the contact form on the IIO website.