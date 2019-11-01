

Andrew Weichel, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER – Two people had to be hospitalized this week after being injured by police dogs in separate incidents on the mainland and Vancouver Island.

It's unclear how seriously the men were hurt, but the police involved in both incidents notified B.C.'s Independent Investigations Office, whose mandate is only to investigate "officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death."

The first incident took place Tuesday morning as police were responding to a break-in on Balkan Street in East Vancouver. While officers were trying to arrest a man several blocks away from the scene, a police service dog bit him on the left arm.

The second took place early Friday morning in Campbell River, where RCMP officers were involved in a crash with a vehicle that had "incorrect plates."

Authorities said a man from the vehicle resisted arrest and that a police dog "made contact" with him, resulting in him needing hospitalization. He was treated and released the same day.

The RCMP said a woman from the vehicle who allegedly tried fleeing the scene was arrested without incident.

Anyone who witnessed either incident can contact the Independent Investigations Office's witness line at 1-855-446-8477.