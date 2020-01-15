VANCOUVER -- The agency tasked with investigating incidents involving B.C. police officers that result in death or serious harm to members of the public has concluded its investigation into the death of a motorcyclist in Hope last May.

In a decision released Tuesday, the Independent Investigations Office concluded that the officer involved in the incident did not commit an offence and cannot be blamed for the man's death.

The incident in question happened early in the morning of May 16, 2019. Hope RCMP received a report of a break-in at a business on Old Hope Princeton Way shortly before 4:50 a.m. The suspect was reported to have left the scene travelling west on a stolen motorcycle.

The officer who was the subject of the IIO investigation responded to the location of the break-in in an unmarked police vehicle. As the officer was approaching the scene, a motorcycle passed in the opposite direction, prompting the officer to turn on the vehicle's emergency lights and make a U-turn, according to the IIO decision.

Instead of stopping, the suspect accelerated, at which point the officer pulled over, called dispatch to provide an update and made a second U-turn to retrieve a motorcycle helmet apparently belonging to the suspect.

Two minutes later, according to the IIO, a civilian drove up to the officer and another officer who had stopped in the area on their way to work. The civilian informed the officers that a motorcycle had crashed down the road, at an intersection with the highway.

When the officers drove to the accident scene, they found a motorcycle lying in the road and the suspect "lying nearby with serious head injuries." He was taken by ambulance to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The IIO decision notes that choosing not to pursue the suspect is "in compliance with RCMP policy." It also notes that the IIO was unable to find any witnesses to the motorcycle crash, nor is there any surveillance video available of the crash scene.

Based on the available evidence, the IIO concludes that the subject officer "was justified in activating the police vehicle's emergency lights and turning in an attempt to pull over the motorcycle," according to the decision.

"It was also the correct response for (the subject officer) to let (the suspect) go - to pull over and stop, rather than engage in high-speed pursuit," the IIO decision reads. "There was no pursuit, and (the subject officer) was not close to, or even in sight of, the location where (the suspect) crashed. (The subject officer) cannot be blamed for (the suspect's) own personal decisions, or for the harm to which those decisions led him."