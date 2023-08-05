IIO called to East Vancouver park after police fatally shoot man

Police shot and killed a man in an East Vancouver park early Saturday morning, according to the office that investigates police-involved incidents in B.C.

A crew from the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia could be seen speaking to an officer from the Vancouver Police Department in Clinton Park Saturday morning.

A large section of the East Vancouver park, which is located along East 1st Avenue between Penticton and Slocan streets, was behind police tape. The area under investigation appeared to include the park's playground and a basketball court.

The IIO confirmed that there was a police-involved shooting at the site and that the man who was shot had succumbed to his injuries.

The office said it would issue a statement later in the day Saturday with more details.

CTV News has reached out to the VPD for more information. This story will be updated if a response is received.

This is a developing story and will be updated