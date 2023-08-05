IIO called to East Vancouver park
The office that investigates police-involved incidents that result in death or serious harm to a member of the public has been called to Vancouver.
A crew from the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia could be seen speaking to an officer from the Vancouver Police Department in Clinton Park Saturday morning.
A large section of the East Vancouver park, which is located along East 1st Avenue between Penticton and Slocan streets, was behind police tape. The area under investigation appeared to include the park's playground and a basketball court.
In a phone call with CTV News Saturday morning, the IIO confirmed the deployment and said it would be providing more information in a news release later in the day.
CTV News has reached out to the VPD for more information. This story will be updated if a response is received.
This is a developing story and will be updated
Vancouver Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. port workers approve new contract, formally ending long-running labour dispute
Unionized port workers in B.C. have voted in favour of a new contract negotiated with their employer, putting an end to months of uncertainty at the province's ports.
9 Canadians among hundreds ill at Scout event as heatwave hits South Korea
Hundreds of attendees, including nine Canadians, at the 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea have fallen ill as the country experiences an extended heat wave.
Ukrainian drones hit a Russian tanker near Crimea in the second sea attack in a day
Ukrainian drones hit a Russian tanker in the Black Sea near Crimea late Friday night, according to Russian officials and video circulating on social media.
9 people injured after 'demonstration turned violent' at Toronto park, police say
At least nine people have been injured after a "demonstration turned violent" at a west-end park, say Toronto police.
Extreme weather risk changing Canada's insurance industry, raising costs
Climate change is driving up insurance rates and raising questions about whether private coverage will even be available for some Canadians in the future.
Pakistani police arrest former prime minister Imran Khan after court conviction
The political future of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan was thrown into doubt Saturday when police arrested him at home after a court handed him a three-year jail sentence for asset concealment.
They went on a road trip for their first date. Now this couple is driving around the world together
Travelling couple Nicolas Chazee and Mathilde Vougny, who met while they were both studying in Belgium, Brussels, went on a road trip on their first date. Now they're seeing the world.
Health Canada approves 1st RSV vaccine for adults age 60 and over
Health Canada has approved the first vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) for adults age 60 and over.
'It happens so regularly': New study argues for lowering the age of breast cancer screening in Canada
Breast cancer screening for women age 50 and older in Canada is widely accepted but a new study shows there is a higher chance of survival for women who live in a community where the screening age is lowered to 40.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. port workers approve new contract, formally ending long-running labour dispute
Unionized port workers in B.C. have voted in favour of a new contract negotiated with their employer, putting an end to months of uncertainty at the province's ports.
-
Smooth sailing Friday morning for beleaguered BC Ferries
It was strangely quiet at Swartz Bay terminal Friday morning, even though the B.C. Day long weekend is expected to be the busiest weekend of the year for BC Ferries.
-
Leave bats where they are, group advises as pup season arrives
A Victoria conservation group warns Islanders may see more bats around their homes and even on the ground, as pups are learning to fly this time of year.
Calgary
-
Stampeders hand Argonauts first loss of 2023, Calgary earns first home win
Desperate for both a win and a home win, the Calgary Stampeders ground out a 20-7 victory over the defending Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts on Friday.
-
Stingers defeat Sea Bears in play-in game to set up a new kind of Battle of Alberta
Cue the Battle of Alberta soundtrack.
-
Heritage Day long weekend: What's going on in Calgary
Calgarians looking to take full advantage of the Heritage Day long weekend have no shortage of options when it comes to events going on throughout the city.
Edmonton
-
Stingers defeat Sea Bears in play-in game to set up a new kind of Battle of Alberta
Cue the Battle of Alberta soundtrack.
-
Guide to 2023 Edmonton Heritage Festival
The annual Edmonton Heritage Festival, which turns 50 this year, is billed as the world's largest multicultural celebration.
-
Ukrainian drones hit a Russian tanker near Crimea in the second sea attack in a day
Ukrainian drones hit a Russian tanker in the Black Sea near Crimea late Friday night, according to Russian officials and video circulating on social media.
Toronto
-
9 people injured after 'demonstration turned violent' at Toronto park, police say
At least nine people have been injured after a "demonstration turned violent" at a west-end park, say Toronto police.
-
LIVE COVERAGE
LIVE COVERAGE | Toronto Caribbean Carnival's Grand Parade happens today. Here's what you need to know
The Grand Parade, the biggest event of North America's largest carnival, takes place on Saturday in Toronto’s west end.
-
Third suspect charged in downtown Toronto kidnapping and assault
A third person has been arrested in connection with a kidnapping and assault in Toronto’s Financial Distract last month.
Montreal
-
Hit with delays and possible lightning, it was an eventful first week for the REM
Montreal's new light-rail train (REM) has had an eventful first week, marked by three service interruptions, a possible lightning strike, passengers mistakenly taken to the garage and the service's absence on the Google Maps platform.
-
Montreal General Hospital wants rape kit protocol changed after woman's ordeal
The Montreal General Hospital is calling for a revision of the city-wide protocol used to treat sexual assault victims following reports of a French-speaking woman's struggle to obtain a rape kit.
-
MISSING
MISSING | Missing teen girl from Ahuntsic-Cartierville has been found
Montreal police say a 17-year-old girl missing since Wednesday has been found safe and sound.
Winnipeg
-
Officials reminding people to be safe on the roads this August long weekend
The August long weekend is upon us and in Manitoba, it's another chance for people to head up to the lake or cabin and enjoy what summer has to offer.
-
Here are the pavilions running during the first week of Folklorama
Winnipeg's world-famous multicultural festival kicks off Sunday, with nearly twice as many pavilions as last year as Folklorama returns to its pre-pandemic size.
-
Extreme weather risk changing Canada's insurance industry, raising costs
Climate change is driving up insurance rates and raising questions about whether private coverage will even be available for some Canadians in the future.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon house fire sparked by 'careless disposal' of barbecue ashes
A summer barbecue ended in flames for a Saskatoon family.
-
Sask. woman struggles with warranty woes as SUV problems pile up
Julie Windsor says her 2015 Nissan Rogue has caused her nothing but problems ever since she bought it last October.
-
'We're nudists, not nuts': Sask. naturalist club celebrates 50 years
A naturalist club in Saskatchewan is celebrating 50 years of offering an 'oasis' for those interested in living a nudist lifestyle.
Regina
-
'We're nudists, not nuts': Sask. naturalist club celebrates 50 years
A naturalist club in Saskatchewan is celebrating 50 years of offering an 'oasis' for those interested in living a nudist lifestyle.
-
City of Regina set to deliver 67,000 green bins as compost program gets underway
The City of Regina is rolling out the green bins in anticipation of its new food and yard waste program.
-
'Never going to be another': Buffy Sainte-Marie steps away from live performances
An icon, a trailblazer, a hometown hero — there are a lot of ways to describe Buffy Sainte Marie.
Atlantic
-
Rainfall warnings extended as thunderstorms move east
Environment Canada extended rainfall warnings across Halifax, Southern Colchester, Pictou, Antigonish, and Guysborough Counties Saturday morning. Rainfall Warnings were also put into effect for Kings and Queens County in Prince Edward Island.
-
Emergency alert delays in West Hants during the Nova Scotia floods
Nearly two hours passed between when firefighters in West Hants believed an emergency alert was needed and when it went out during flash flooding two weeks ago, and dozens of people didn’t receive it.
-
Housing shortage: Nova Scotia invests $1.3 million in provincewide home-sharing app
The provincial government announced today it will spend $1.3 million over two years to expand its partnership with an online home-sharing platform known as Happipad.
London
-
‘Take your time’: OPP urge safety this holiday long weekend
Ontario Provincial Police are reminding drivers and boaters that they will be out in full force this Civic Holiday long weekend.
-
Increased police presence in Brussels, Ont.
Huron County OPP said officers are there for an “ongoing investigation” on Turnberry Street.
-
London, Ont. business owner speaks out after security cameras capture suspicious behaviour
Joe O’Neil operates his family funeral home in London's downtown core, and his business is a frequent victim of theft and property damage. Yet one incident, where no crime was committed, has left him shaking his head.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One dead, one in custody in Sudbury shooting downtown
Sudbury police say the person they believe is responsible for a fatal shooting in downtown Sudbury early Saturday morning is in custody.
-
Extreme weather risk changing Canada's insurance industry, raising costs
Climate change is driving up insurance rates and raising questions about whether private coverage will even be available for some Canadians in the future.
-
American man fined $45K for altering shoreline on Georgian Bay property
Making unauthorized changes to the shoreline of a waterfront property in northern Ontario has cost another man thousands of dollars in fines.
Kitchener
-
Former Kitchener neurologist addresses specific sexual assault allegations during trial
A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexually assaulting dozens of female patients is now reacting to each of the allegations from the stand at his trial.
-
Increased police presence in Brussels, Ont.
Huron County OPP said officers are there for an “ongoing investigation” on Turnberry Street.
-
'We’re kind of losing money': Businesses share frustrations about Hespeler Village road closures for weekly event
A seasonal street closure in Cambridge is causing concern for some business owners.