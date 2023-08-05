IIO called to East Vancouver park

The office that investigates police-involved incidents that result in death or serious harm to a member of the public has been called to Vancouver.

A crew from the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia could be seen speaking to an officer from the Vancouver Police Department in Clinton Park Saturday morning.

A large section of the East Vancouver park, which is located along East 1st Avenue between Penticton and Slocan streets, was behind police tape. The area under investigation appeared to include the park's playground and a basketball court.

In a phone call with CTV News Saturday morning, the IIO confirmed the deployment and said it would be providing more information in a news release later in the day.

CTV News has reached out to the VPD for more information. This story will be updated if a response is received.

This is a developing story and will be updated