IIO called in after police dog injures Kelowna man

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. was called in after a police incident in Kelowna sent one man to the hospital Tuesday morning, RCMP say.

According to Mounties, officers and a police dog were following an allegedly stolen vehicle with four people inside around 4 a.m. When police stopped them and told them they were under arrest, the group – including a man “who was holding what was believed to be a weapon” – fled on foot.

The police dog was sent after the group, and it “made contact” with the man, injuring him. In its own statement about the incident, the IIO says that his injuries are serious, but not life-threatening.

The three other occupants of the vehicle were reportedly arrested without incident, according to the IIO.

The IIO says it was notified of the incident shortly later, and its initial steps will be to confirm what happened during the arrest and how the man’s injuries occurred.

Kelowna RCMP are conducting a parallel investigation into the stolen vehicle.

The IIO investigates all police-related incidents in B.C. that result in serious injury or death, whether or not there is allegation of any wrongdoing.

The IIO is asking any person with relevant information or video of the incident to contact their witness line at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.