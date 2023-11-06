IIO called in after 2 pedestrians injured in Revelstoke

Two pedestrians were seriously injured after a collision involving an off-duty RCMP officer in Revelstoke Sunday, according to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.

The agency issued a statement Monday, saying the crash happened on 4th Street near Campbell Avenue just after 4:30 p.m. and that the pedestrians were a male and a female.

"Both affected persons were taken to the hospital with serious injuries," the IIO said.

No additional details were provided.

Anyone with information or dashcam video is being urged to call 1-855-446-8477.

The BC RCMP declined to comment on the off-duty incident and deferred questions to the IIO.

The IIO probes officer-involved incidents in which a member of the public is seriously harmed or dies, regardless of whether there are accusations of wrongdoing.