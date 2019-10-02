

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





The Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is asking the public for help identifying the occupants of two vehicles who may have critical information related to a murder at a Surrey shopping centre last weekend.

Investigators are looking for the occupants of a white SUV and a white Tesla sedan that drove by the suspected shooter shortly after 6 p.m. on Sept. 28 in the 18600 block of Fraser Highway, near the intersection with 68 Avenue.

The people in those vehicles "may be holding incredibly valuable information," according to Sgt. Frank Jang of IHIT.

The appeal for information leading to the identities of the drivers of these two vehicles comes just days after investigators released surveillance video of the shooting suspect walking across Fraser Highway near 188 Street before running back a short time later.

In between, police believe the man shot and killed a Surrey man in his 20s, who was sitting in his black Mercedes SUV at the Mobil station in the shopping centre.

The shooter is believed to have gotten into a silver sedan that left the area northbound on 188 Street near 70 Avenue, according to police.

Police said Wednesday that their initial appeal after releasing the video has yielded "several leads." The occupants of the SUV -- which police said may be a Honda -- and the Tesla could have important dash cam video, police said.

"All efforts are being made to identify the occupants of the two vehicles and once again, the community is in a position to significantly assist IHIT in advancing a murder investigation," Jang said in a release.

Anyone with information about the two vehicles is asked to call the IHIT information line at 877-551-4448.