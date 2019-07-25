

CTV News Vancouver





Homicide investigators are asking for help to identify a witness to a fatal stabbing on a Richmond bus, releasing a surveillance photo of the unidentified woman.

A 42-year-old was stabbed during an incident on a Coast Mountain bus near No. 3 and Cambie roads at around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

He has not been publicly identified. He was rushed to hospital, but did not survive his injuries.

IHIT investigators said the incident appears to have begun as a "random argument," which escalated to a physical fight.

After reviewing video surveillance footage, police say they're looking to speak with a passenger they believe may have important information about the fight and subsequent stabbing.

The passenger is described as an Asian female wearing sunglasses, a dark hat, white jacket, blue pants and carrying a black purse.

"Let us be clear that the woman in the photograph is not under investigation but is rather a potentially crucial witness of the altercation," said Sgt. Frank Jang of IHIT. "If you recognize her, please have her contact IHIT immediately. We also urge any other passengers who have still not spoken to police to come forward.