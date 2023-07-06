IHIT, police investigating 'suspicious' car fire near Port Moody park
An investigation is underway after officials responded to what they’re calling a "suspicious" car fire near a Port Moody park on Wednesday night.
In a news release Thursday, the Port Moody Police Department said firefighters were called to the blaze in the 2800 block of Rocky Point Park just before 10 p.m.
“Firefighters were able to contain and extinguish the flames quickly,” Const. Sam Zacharias said in the release, adding that crews believed the fire to be suspicious in nature and requested the assistance of police.
Police remained on scene Thursday morning, and said they’re working with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team “to determine if there is any linkage to any of their active investigations” across the Lower Mainland.
Anyone with information or dash cam video of the area is asked to contact the Port Moody Police Department.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
OceanGate, owner of the submersible that imploded during a dive to the Titanic, suspends operations
The company that owned a submersible that imploded on its way to explore the wreck of the Titanic, killing all five onboard, said Thursday it has suspended operations.
Canada only 'halfway through' record-breaking wildfire season: officials
Drought conditions and above-normal temperatures are expected to cause abnormally intense wildfires across Canada in July and into August, the federal government said Thursday.
Experts are expecting another interest rate hike this month, here's what that means for homeowners
Economists are predicting Canadians might see another interest rate hike next week and say homeowners who are already financially vulnerable will have a tougher time making mortgage payments.
Power outage affects nearly 200,000 Hydro-Quebec clients in Montreal
A widespread power outage is affecting large swaths of the western side of Montreal. On the Island of Montreal, more than 198,000 customers are affected by 169 different outages. Another 17,500 clients are affected in Monteregie.
8-year-old girl dies after SUV crashes into London school; woman arrested for dangerous driving
An 8-year-old girl was killed and more than a dozen people were injured Thursday when an SUV crashed into a private elementary school on a narrow road in southwest London, police said. The crash wasn't believed to be terrorism, and the driver was taken into custody.
Why these six foods are key to reducing the risk of heart attacks and strokes: study
A new global study led by Canadian researchers found that not eating enough of six key foods may be linked to a higher risk of cardiovascular disease and related deaths in adults.
Man dead, woman and teens rescued after yacht sinks off Vancouver Island
One man is dead after a 12-metre yacht sank south of Victoria on Friday. Three others were rescued from a dinghy found near the wreckage.
WATCH | Canadians shouldn't trust Meta, Zuckerberg has 'too much power', warns ex-Facebook exec
As the Government of Canada remains in a showdown with digital giants over the Online News Act, the former head of Facebook's division in Australia and New Zealand is warning that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has 'too much power' in foreign countries.
People vow to boycott Ben & Jerry's after ice cream company marks Canada Day by tweeting about 'stolen land'
People are vowing to boycott Ben & Jerry's ice cream after the company marked Canada Day by tweeting about 'our home on stolen land.'
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island woman charged for driving twice the speed limit near Port Alberni
Mounties say a woman in her 40s from Vancouver Island was charged with excessive speeding after she was clocked travelling more double the speed limit in a construction zone near Cameron Lake, east of Port Alberni.
-
All Langford highrise tenants forced to vacate building now eligible for emergency funding
The City of Langford says the remaining money that was raised during a fundraiser for the displaced residents of the RidgeView Place apartments is now available to all former tenants of the evacuated building.
-
B.C. Wildfire Service says lightning-caused fires in the forecast for Vancouver Island
The B.C. Wildfire Service is preparing for lightning-caused wildfires on Vancouver Island, where unusually dry conditions persist. "There’s a good likelihood as we get into Thursday and particularly Friday that we’ll see lightning strike in the higher terrain of Vancouver Island," says the B.C. Wildfire Service’s lead meteorologist.
Calgary
-
Woman found dead in Calgary park wasn't murdered, but was dumped after death
Calgary police say the death of a woman whose body was found in a southeast park earlier this week isn't criminal, but they do believe she was moved after she died.
-
Tourism influx has Calgary hotels near capacity and eyeing attendance records
Calgary's tourism projections suggest 2023's edition of the Stampede could break some long-standing records.
-
Calgarian charged with human trafficking, accused of grooming victim over social media
A Calgary man is facing a handful of charges after allegedly trafficking and assaulting a young woman he groomed through social media.
Edmonton
-
West Edmonton residents wake up to 'flames shooting up' from residential construction project
A fire ripped through a construction project in west Edmonton early Thursday morning.
-
Suspect photos released after anti-LGBTQ2S+ material left at St. Albert playgrounds
Mounties in St. Albert are looking for help to identify a man and a woman who they allege were caught on video leaving anti-LGBTQ2S+ material in two playgrounds.
-
Hiker fined $7,500 for shooting black bear in Jasper National Park
A hiker has been fined $7,500 for shooting a black bear in Jasper National Park last summer.
Toronto
-
Man hospitalized following 'serious' stabbing at Eglinton Station
A man has been rushed to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries following a stabbing at Eglington Station.
-
Severe thunderstorm watches, warnings issued for GTA
Severe thunderstorms appear to be heading towards the Greater Toronto Area as a three-day heat event comes to an end.
-
Man wanted by police after allegedly stealing from Toronto condo storage unit
Police are searching for a man who they say broke into a Toronto condominium storage unit and stole a bike.
Montreal
-
Power outage affects nearly 200,000 Hydro-Quebec clients in Montreal
A widespread power outage is affecting large swaths of the western side of Montreal. On the Island of Montreal, more than 198,000 customers are affected by 169 different outages. Another 17,500 clients are affected in Monteregie.
-
Arrest of Quebec influencer in fake-crime case points to lack of social media education: expert
The arrest of a Quebec influencer who allegedly faked crimes to boost his popularity exposes the need for better education about social media and the law at a time when online figures are constantly pushing boundaries, one expert says.
-
Lac-Megantic marks 10th anniversary of rail disaster that killed 47 people
The community of Lac-Megantic, Que., gathered for a commemorative mass on Thursday to mark the 10-year anniversary of the rail disaster that killed 47 people and destroyed parts of the town centre.
Winnipeg
-
'They don't care': family walks out of meeting with Premier over landfill search
The Manitoba government says it won’t support a search of a landfill outside of Winnipeg where the remains of two Indigenous women who were murdered are believed to be located.
-
Is time running out for Winnipeg's 120-year-old clock?
From the top of Winnipeg's old 'Gingerbread' city hall to the inside of Portage Place Shopping Centre, the city's historic clock has been ticking for 120 years. Now a question mark hangs over its future.
-
Woman charged after fires started at Thompson gas station, construction site
A 22-year-old woman has been charged after she allegedly lit a fire at a gas station on Thompson Wednesday night.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon city councillor says budget pressures have 'nothing to do with past decisions'
A Saskatoon city councillor says a $52 million shortfall projected for next year's budget "has nothing to do with past decisions" and is due to economic forces beyond the city's control.
-
Some Saskatchewan students concerned about education ministry's ability to respond to complaints
Former students of Saskatoon's Legacy Christian Academy are disputing details in a recent ombudsman report regarding the Ministry of Education's ability to investigate complaints about registered independent schools.
-
Sask. man says he fears for safety after confrontation with teens
A Prince Albert man said he fears for his safety after a group of teenagers targeted his home and made threats to have their grandma shoot him, the man alleged.
Regina
-
Some Regina city councillors feel allowing alcohol in parks will lead to problems
A proposal to allow alcohol consumption in a number of parks around Regina is facing strong opposition from some city councillors who feel it’s unnecessary and could lead to problems.
-
Regina police asking public to avoid 1300 block of Montague Street
The public is being asked to avoid the 1300 block of Montague Street Thursday afternoon while a police operation is carried out, a Regina Police Service (RPS) news release says.
-
Job posting hints at Taco Bell return to Regina
It’s a question many people in Regina have asked for years, will Taco Bell ever open a restaurant in the Queen City again? The answer appears to be yes.
Atlantic
-
N.S.-P.E.I. ferry crossings suspended through the weekend
Ferry crossings between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are cancelled this weekend due to an ongoing mechanical issue onboard the MV Confederation.
-
Heat warning blankets most of New Brunswick
After all the rain recently seen across New Brunswick, most of the province now sits under a heat warning, with temperatures well over 30 degrees.
-
Second man charged with first-degree murder after Dieppe man shot, killed
A second New Brunswick man is facing a charge of first-degree murder after the shooting death of a map in Dieppe.
London
-
Police officer charged following October 2022 incident
A Sarnia police officer has been charged with assault causing bodily harm after an investigation by the Special Investigations Unit.
-
OPP investigating fatal crash
OPP in Chesley are investigating a fatal crash.
-
London, Ont. squatter still trying to find permanent spot for Conestoga hut
A London, Ont. man who’s been living in a Conestoga hut said he finally found a place to park his mobile shelter for the time being.
Northern Ontario
-
Company reports progress in dealing with northern Ont. dam breach
While repairs are not yet completed, officials in Iroquois Falls said Thursday afternoon that progress has been made in dealing with a partial breach of the Twin Falls dam.
-
Experts are expecting another interest rate hike this month, here's what that means for homeowners
Economists are predicting Canadians might see another interest rate hike next week and say homeowners who are already financially vulnerable will have a tougher time making mortgage payments.
-
Paramedic who drowned in the Far North called a ‘fallen hero’
Tributes are coming in for Arjanan Sivasathiyarajah, a paramedic who drowned this week while working in Kashechewan First Nation.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo region real estate market shows signs of 'rebound': WRAR
The real estate market is showing signs of rebounding, with 780 homes sold last month, according to the Waterloo Region Association of Realtors (WRAR).
-
Bridging the gap: How a card game is bringing together players of all ages
Hundreds of bridge players have descended on Kitchener this week for a tournament made up of all experience levels and all ages.
-
'I was shaking so hard': Cambridge father of five wins lottery
A Cambridge father of five who says he is an occasional lottery player has hit a jackpot worth $250,000.