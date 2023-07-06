IHIT, police investigating 'suspicious' car fire near Port Moody park

An investigation is underway after officials responded to what they’re calling a "suspicious" car fire near a Port Moody park on Wednesday night.

In a news release Thursday, the Port Moody Police Department said firefighters were called to the blaze in the 2800 block of Rocky Point Park just before 10 p.m.

“Firefighters were able to contain and extinguish the flames quickly,” Const. Sam Zacharias said in the release, adding that crews believed the fire to be suspicious in nature and requested the assistance of police.

Police remained on scene Thursday morning, and said they’re working with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team “to determine if there is any linkage to any of their active investigations” across the Lower Mainland.

Anyone with information or dash cam video of the area is asked to contact the Port Moody Police Department.