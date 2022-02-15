IHIT investigating fatal stabbing in Abbotsford
A stabbing victim who was found in Abbotsford Tuesday afternoon has succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
The Abbotsford Police Department has since called the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team to take over the case.
Authorities said the victim was located in broad daylight near Emerson Street and Simon Avenue at around 2:19 p.m.
The investigation is still in the preliminary stages, and that no suspects have been identified.
Abbotsford police asked anyone with information on the stabbing, or video captured near the scene Tuesday afternoon, to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Fully vaccinated travellers will need to take a rapid test before returning to Canada
The federal government is eliminating the pre-arrival PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers starting Feb. 28, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced Tuesday.
Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly resigns amid trucker protests
Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly has stepped down amid widespread dissatisfaction with his handling of the trucker convoy protests downtown.
'Work begins now': Feds outline next steps, rationale for Emergencies Act
With the federal Emergencies Act now invoked, federal ministers say 'the work begins now' to implement it, with a desire to not have another weekend of protests in the nation's capital. This comes as the government has revealed part of their motivation for enacting the powers was out of concern for 'serious violence' for 'political or ideological' achievements.
Emergencies Act a 'turning point' to end trucker 'occupation': Ottawa interim police chief
On the first full day since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s historic Emergencies Act invocation, Ottawa’s interim Police Chief Steve Bell believes his police force now has the resources to end the protests in the city’s downtown core.
'Destined for the top': Eugene Levy remembers friend, filmmaker Ivan Reitman
Actor and comedian Eugene Levy remembers his long-time friend Ivan Reitman as a 'born producer' who 'went on to literally change the face of comedy in Hollywood.'
New rules going after blockade financing an overreach, critics say
The federal government is expanding financial routes to crack down on the trucker protests in a move that financial crime experts are calling heavy-handed.
Border blockade in Manitoba to be cleared Wednesday: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP expects the protest blockade at the border crossing in Emerson to be cleared by Wednesday.
'Fantastic news': Travel industry applauds end to COVID-19 PCR testing requirements for vaccinated travellers
The travel industry is applauding the federal government's decision to remove the COVID-19 PCR testing requirements for fully vaccinated travellers entering or returning to Canada.
Victims in decades-old 'Babes in the Woods' cold case identified: Vancouver police
The victims in a decades-old cold case have finally been identified, police in Vancouver announced Tuesday.
Vancouver Island
-
Notorious B.C. drug smuggler wins early release from U.S. prison, returns to Canada
John Philip Stirling, 68, was freed from an Oregon prison after arguing successfully for an early release due to his difficulty controlling his diabetes while incarcerated.
-
No COVID-19 deaths recorded in Island Health as province eases restrictions
There were no new deaths related to COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Tuesday, according to a statement from the B.C. Health Ministry.
-
'I have no idea what actually happened': Mother 'in shock' after son charged in Nanaimo coffee shop killing
The mother of a 29-year-old man charged in what police are calling a random killing at a Vancouver Island coffee shop says she is shocked and remains in the dark about what happened that day.
Calgary
-
Truckers end blockade at Alberta border crossing, 4 charged with conspiracy to commit murder
A blockade that paralyzed a United States border crossing for more than two weeks ended Tuesday as trucks and other vehicles with horns blaring rolled away from a southern Alberta town.
-
Analysis of guns and ammunition seized near Coutts, Alta. blockade
The mixed cache of weapons and ammunition seized by RCMP near Coutts Monday could carry heavy legal penalties and suggest some were planning for violence.
-
Calgary will end its masking bylaw when Alberta removes provincial mandate
Calgary councillors have voted to repeal the city's face covering bylaw, meaning it will be officially lifted when the province ends its Alberta-wide mandate.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton officers on leave after uniformed video, speaking at Coutts protest
Two Edmonton police officers have been placed on "administrative leave" for making public statements praising the "freedom convoys" and travelling to Coutts, Alta., to join protesters there.
-
Alberta hospitalizations improving but health minister warns 'COVID has not gone away'
Alberta announced 838 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of known active cases to 19,050.
-
Giving people 'certainty' the LRT will come to north Edmonton: Sohi
Edmonton city councillors are eager to see an LRT expansion to the north side move up the priority list.
Toronto
-
Police describe deadly shooting inside east-end Toronto high school as 'execution;' 14-year-old boy charged
Police are describing a fatal shooting at an east-end Toronto high school as an 'execution,' and have charged a 14-year-old boy in connection with the case.
-
'We are done with it:' Doug Ford says Ontario is moving on from COVID-19
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he strongly discouraged the idea of any new COVID-19 restrictions or retooling of the vaccine passport system after next month, saying the public is “done with this,” alluding to his doubts about the efficacy of third doses and the rift vaccination has caused within his own family.
-
'This is about racism:' 72-year-old Black woman says she was 'humiliated' at Ontario hospital
A 72-year-old Black woman said she felt “humiliated” and “intimidated” while trying to seek treatment for her heart condition at an Ontario hospital last week.
Montreal
-
Quebec's vaccination passport to be gradually phased out by March 14
Quebec's public health officials said Tuesday that the vaccination passport will be gradually phased out. The passport will no longer be required to access big box, liquor or cannabis stores as of tomorrow.
-
Montreal to set up rental building registry to crack down on bad landlords
With Montreal's home vacancy rate near record lows and housing prices at record highs, Mayor Valerie Plante is making good on a campaign promise to get tough on bad landlords by creating a new rental building registry.
-
Montreal police spotted with 'Thin Blue Line' patches at convoy demonstration
Montreal police (SPVM) officers were spotted on Saturday with 'Thin Blue Line' patches on their uniform, again calling into question the force's dress code policy.
Winnipeg
-
'It's put a hurt on certain folks': Anticipated end to border blockade in Manitoba brings relief to trucking industry
The anticipated end to the border blockade is welcome news for some Manitoba industries.
-
'I cried every single day': Winnipeg family fed up with state of home care services in Manitoba
A Winnipeg family receiving home care is fed up over a lack of communication and intermittent care – forcing them to find another option paid for out of pocket.
-
Man found fatally injured at beer vendor, death investigated as homicide
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating the death of a man who was found fatally injured at a beer vendor early Tuesday morning.
Saskatoon
-
'We just want to recover': Survivors and community members react to potential unmarked graves on Keeseekoose First Nation
As news broke about 54 possible unmarked graves on the site of former residential schools on Keeseekoose First Nation, members of the community came together to grieve and look forward to the next steps.
-
'Work begins now': Feds outline next steps, rationale for Emergencies Act
With the federal Emergencies Act now invoked, federal ministers say 'the work begins now' to implement it, with a desire to not have another weekend of protests in the nation's capital. This comes as the government has revealed part of their motivation for enacting the powers was out of concern for 'serious violence' for 'political or ideological' achievements.
-
Former Sask. Rattlers player Kenny Ejim has died
Kenny Ejim died in Bahrain where he was playing with Al-Najma in the Bahrain Premier League, according to a Canadian Elite Basketball League news release.
Regina
-
Sask. First Nation discovers 54 possible unmarked graves on grounds of former residential schools
More than 50 possible unmarked graves were found during a ground penetrating radar search of the grounds of former residential schools on a Saskatchewan First Nation.
-
Possible Hepatitis A exposure at Emerald Park Tim Hortons: SHA
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is alerting the public to a Hepatitis A exposure at the Tim Hortons in Emerald Park.
-
'We just want to recover': Survivors and community members react to potential unmarked graves on Keeseekoose First Nation
As news broke about 54 possible unmarked graves on the site of former residential schools on Keeseekoose First Nation, members of the community came together to grieve and look forward to the next steps.
Atlantic
-
'It just feels like more of the same': Families affected by the N.S. mass shooting frustrated by inquiry so far
Nick Beaton is having sleepless nights again, much like he did when he and other families affected by Nova Scotia’s mass shooting, were pushing for a public inquiry into the tragedy back in July of 2020.
-
Commissioner says Fredericton COVID-19 protest included racist symbolism and imagery
New Brunswick's commissioner on systemic racism is calling the so-called "Freedom Convoy" protest that began Friday in Fredericton a cover for a movement that is anti-government, anti-pluralist and right-wing.
-
New Brunswick man made $75,000K donation to Freedom Convoy
It appears a New Brunswick business owner has made the largest Canadian donation to the crowdfunding site GiveSendGo in support of the "Freedom Convoy" protest in Ottawa.
London
-
Boler hosts tubing event for toddler fighting cancer
It was all thrills and chills at Boler Mountain Tuesday night to help the family of a young boy fighting cancer.
-
'We are done with it:' Doug Ford says Ontario is moving on from COVID-19
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he strongly discouraged the idea of any new COVID-19 restrictions or retooling of the vaccine passport system after next month, saying the public is “done with this,” alluding to his doubts about the efficacy of third doses and the rift vaccination has caused within his own family.
-
Two crashes, one person charged
Two separate collisions has resulted in the same person being charged twice, according to London police.
Northern Ontario
-
Algoma Public Health says sexually transmitted infections are increasing
Sexually transmitted infections are rising across the country, but especially here in northern Ontario, local experts say.
-
Safe consumption site in Timmins getting ready to open
The building at 21 Cedar St. North is transforming into a safe consumption site for people who take drugs either by injection or mouth.
-
Chief coroner investigating after inmate dies at Sudbury Jail
The Office of the Chief Coroner is investigating after an inmate at the Sudbury Jail died after he was taken to hospital Feb. 11.
Kitchener
-
'We are done with it:' Doug Ford says Ontario is moving on from COVID-19
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he strongly discouraged the idea of any new COVID-19 restrictions or retooling of the vaccine passport system after next month, saying the public is “done with this,” alluding to his doubts about the efficacy of third doses and the rift vaccination has caused within his own family.
-
Special weather statement in place for Waterloo Region and Wellington County
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for most communities across southwestern Ontario with a messy mix of wintry weather expected to begin Wednesday evening and last until Friday morning.
-
Some local businesses will continue operating with COVID-19 restrictions after province lifts them
Several local business owners say they will continue to operate with public health restrictions even after the province removes them.