

CTV Vancouver





Homicide investigators have been called to the Fraser Valley to investigate a shooting that left a man dead Thursday afternoon.

The victim was gunned down in broad daylight near Yale Road and 232 Street in Chilliwack, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Paramedics rushed the man to hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Few other details have been released, but officers could be seen inspecting a red vehicle that remained behind police tape hours after the killing. The rear window appeared to be damaged.

Chilliwack RCMP said they do not believe the shooting was random, but haven't commented on whether it could be related to another fatal shooting outside a Mission movie theatre the previous night.