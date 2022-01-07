IHIT investigating deadly shooting in Langley

Vancouver -

Police are investigating a deadly shooting committed in a busy part of Langley, B.C., on Friday afternoon.

The incident took place outside a shopping centre near 202 Street and 88 Avenue, which was surrounded by RCMP vehicles and ambulances at around 2 p.m.

Despite efforts from first responders to save a man found at the scene with gunshot wounds, he did not survive the injuries.

B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed a second person was transported to hospital in stable condition. It's unclear whether that individual was also shot.

In a news release, Mounties said the initial investigative theory is that the shooting was not random, but they did not provide details on a motive or suspects.

The area has been cordoned off and will be blocked for a "significant amount of time," the RCMP said.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in to work with Langley RCMP on the case.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact IHIT.