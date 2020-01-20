VANCOUVER -- Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed yesterday at a gas station in Burnaby.

Burnaby RCMP say shots rang out at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at a Chevron gas station at Canada Way and Willingdon Avenue, and are calling this a targeted shooting. They said a man in his 20s was taken to hospital.

A police dog was also seen in the area and was focused at an area by the gas station where the man was shot.

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team investigators have now taken over the case.

At around 10 p.m., Township of Langley Fire Department got a call for a vehicle fire at the 20700 block of 73B Avenue. Crews arrived on scene to a torched vehicle at a cul de sac.

Langley RCMP say the torched vehicle may be possibly connected to the shooting in Burnaby.

This is a developing story and will be updated if more information becomes available