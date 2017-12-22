

Police are investigating a shooting in Maple Ridge that left a man dead just before the holiday long weekend.

Few details have been confirmed, but the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Ridge Meadows RCMP responded to reports of shots fired near Kin Park in the 21800 block of 121 Street around 6 a.m. Friday.

A man suffering from gunshot wounds later arrived in hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"We believe that the two incidents are related," IHIT spokesperson Cpl. Frank Jang told reporters Friday afternoon.

He said investigators have identified the victim, but are not releasing his information.

"What we know of the victim and the evidence that's been gathered at the scene so far—we believe it was targeted and it does not appear to be a random incident," Jang said.

IHIT suggested the victim, who was known to police, was not at the scene when police arrived.

IHIT is interviewing several people they "believe have information about this incident," Jang said, but would not confirm if any of them are being treated as suspects.

A vehicle found outside Ridge Meadows Hospital has been seized and is undergoing forensic testing, but IHIT would not elaborate on how it might be related to the shooting.

The BC Coroners Service and Ridge Meadows RCMP are helping with the investigation.

In the meantime, Jang urged anyone with information to come forward.

"If you were in the area of Kin Park this morning around 6 a.m., if you saw anything suspicious, if you heard anything suspicious, please contact IHIT," he said.