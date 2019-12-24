SURREY, B.C. -- The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating after a man was found dead in a Surrey, B.C. home Monday evening.

“I just think it’s crazy. It’s supposed to be the quiet town everybody wanted, and now we’ve got this,” said Bob Ziolo, as he walked past the crime scene.

Police responded to a report of a man found dead in a home in the 2200 block of 152 Street at 9:30 Monday night.

Police said it appeared that the death happened inside the home and they don’t believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

The home is located next to the White Rock Legion.

“I’m still trying to get my head around it. It’s pretty scary stuff so close,” said Dave Williams, the Legion’s president.

Williams said he didn’t know anything had happened until he drove by the area with his wife and saw multiple RCMP cruisers.

He initially thought the Legion building had been broken into and stopped by to talk to police.

“That’s odd because obviously there must have been people in the legion,” Williams told CTV News.

He says no one heard a thing and described the man who lives in the home as “pleasant.”

“It’s unusual, like I’m surprised,” said Ziolo, adding that South Surrey is typically a very safe area.

“There’s really no area in Surrey that’s immune to violent crime,” said Karen Reid Sidhu, president of the Surrey Crime Prevention Society.

Sidhu believes crime has changed in Surrey and is no longer isolated to certain neighbourhoods. She also said the violence has become more brazen.

“It’s changed. There is no regard for public safety. It’s more ego driven, the crime that’s happening right now,” explained Sidhu.

There have been 19 homicides in Surrey so far this year, up from 15 in 2018.

But according to Surrey RCMP the overall crime stats for this decade are trending downward.

“They’re still too high in my opinion, but we need more resources,” said Sidhu.

City council passed it’s controversial 2020 budget last week. It earmarks $130 million for the Surrey Police transition, but leaves no money for new officers for the second year in a row.

“I know that the city is transitioning to a police department, but until then we need to make sure we maintain a level of policing that addresses the crime level that we have in our city,” said Sidhu.

Anyone who has information for police about the Monday night’s death can call IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT, email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, or can report anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).