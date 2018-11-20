

Homicide investigators are concerned the killing of a full-patch member of the Hells Angels over the weekend could trigger more violence in the Lower Mainland.

Two days after 43-year-old Chad Wilson was found dead under the Golden Ears Bridge, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said it has reached out to anti-gang units across the region asking them to be on high alert.

"While the motive for Mr. Wilson's murder has not been confirmed, this is yet another example, another reminder of the significant dangers that are posed to one's life by being part of a criminal organization," Cpl. Frank Jang told reporters Tuesday.

The deceased was found covered in blood Sunday morning near Wharf Street in Maple Ridge. Less than an hour after authorities arrived at the scene, a group of grieving Hells Angels and associates crossed underneath police tape to approach the body.

Jang said the men were turned around to prevent them from compromising any evidence at the scene, but he "can completely understand" that they were likely experiencing some powerful emotions.

"Whatever criminal affiliation or whatever Mr. Wilson did in life, he's dead now. He's a victim of homicide," Jang said. "To us, that's unacceptable, and we're going to do our best to find out who's responsible and find justice for him and his family."

Wilson first became a Hells Angel in San Diego, and in 2006 was charged with five counts of attempted murder following a shootout with a rival biker gang in South Dakota.

Wilson claimed self defence and was acquitted, but did time for related weapons charges.

He was also arrested in Spain in 2013 and accused of being involved in a smuggling ring that used a chartered boat to move 500 kilograms of cocaine into the country from Colombia, according to international media reports.

IHIT would not comment on whether the Hells Angels are co-operating with their probe, or whether they believe Wilson was killed at the scene or moved.

He was found off the main road with blood on his hands and face, and people living nearby told CTV News they didn't hear anything unusual until authorities arrived on the scene.

Jang said IHIT's probe is still in the early stages, but that it’s crucial that the people who knew Wilson speak with investigators.

"If anybody had a beef with him, a conflict with him, we need to know that," he said. "We're asking anyone with information, especially those closest to Chad Wilson, to please come forward."

With files from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure