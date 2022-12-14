IHIT called to investigate targeted fatal stabbing in Mission, B.C.
Homicide investigators have been called to a Mission, B.C., neighbourhood after a fatal stabbing Wednesday morning.
Local Mounties were called to the scene on 4th Avenue near Mary Street around 7 a.m., according to a statement from the Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, which has taken over the investigation.
When they arrived, police found a man suffering from stab wounds. He died at the scene, according to IHIT.
Investigators said they have identified the victim and are working to notify his family of his death. They added that "initial evidence" suggests his killing was targeted, though the motive is still unknown.
“Police officers remain on scene and will be in the area throughout the day canvassing for witnesses,” said IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Timothy Pierotti in the statement.
“If you have any information regarding this incident and have yet to speak with police, please reach out to IHIT immediately.”
Earlier in the day, Mission RCMP asked people to stay clear of the scene as their investigation unfolded.
Mounties took to Twitter Wednesday morning to advise residents of a heavy police presence in the 33000 block of 4th Avenue.
The police response is near the office of Mission Public Schools, a salon, and the non-profit Fraser House Society.
IHIT is asking anyone who was in the area of 4th Avenue and Mary Street between 6 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. to contact them with relevant information or dash cam video. Investigators can be reached by calling 877-551-4448 or by emailing ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.
